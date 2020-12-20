Video
Sunday, 20 December, 2020
Grameenphone receives award for automation

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Grameenphone has been awarded "Excellence in Automation-Bangladesh" at the UiPath Automation Excellence Awards 2020 held recently, says a press release.
This year, 37 winners across the 14 award categories were declared at the UiPath Automation Excellence Awards 2020, in association with The Economic Times.
The awards aim to recognize and celebrate organisations in South Asia, which adapt to automation while creating business impact through innovation and robotics process integration.
Grameenphone has been awarded the recognition for implementing RPA (Robotic Process Automation) for routine and repetitive operational tasks while bringing a quick turnaround time through automation.
Syed Tanvir Husain, CHRO of Grameenphone, stated, "We continuously strive to unleash possibilities through upskilling our employees and subsequently, to serve our customers with constant pioneering innovations. As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, addressing the future needs of skills and requirements of the fourth industrial revolution, we have started to adopt future skill sets. This early-stage recognition corroborates our continued efforts to stay relevant to our purpose and inspire us to contribute more to the digital Bangladesh journey. I take this opportunity to thank my colleagues with the explorer mindset - who helped us earn this recognition."  
An expert panel of global adjudicators selected the winners from South Asia, and Grameenphone is the only telecom operator from Bangladesh has been recognized for RPA integration in internal operations.


