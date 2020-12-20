BEXIMCO approves 5pc cash dividend

Bangladesh Export Import Co (BEXIMCO) Ltd declared 5pc cash dividend for the year ended 30th June 2020 in its 47th Annual General Meeting held virtually on Saturday, says a press release.

The meeting was presided over by Salman F Rahman, Vice-Chairman of the Company.

Iqbal Ahmed, Director, O. K. Chowdhury, Director, A. B. Siddiqur Rahman, Director, Shah Monjurul Hoque, Independent Director, Masud Ekramullah Khan, Independent Director, Mohammad Asad Ullah, Executive Director and Company Secretary and Md. Luthfor Rahman, Chief Financial Officer of the Company attended the meeting.

The Company achieved sales of Tk. 21,035.69 million and earned a gross profit and net profit of Tk. 7,144.53 million and Tk. 477.77 million respectively for the year ended 30th June, 2020. The Shareholders approved the Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 30th June, 2020, 5pc cash dividend, appointment of Directors and appointment of Auditors for the year 2020-21.





