Coca-Cola laying off 2,200 workers as it pares brands

ATLANTA, Dec 18: The Coca-Cola Company has said that it was laying off 2,200 workers, or 17per cent of its global workforce, as part of a larger restructuring aimed at paring down its business units and brands.

The Atlanta-based company said on Thursday that around half of the layoffs will occur in the US, where Coke employs around 10,400 people.

Coke employed 86,200 people worldwide at the end of 2019. The coronavirus pandemic has hammered Coke's business, as sales at places like stadiums and movie theaters dried up due to lockdowns. Its revenue fell 9 per cent to $ 8.7 billion in the July-September period. -AP













