

Production of electric pre-payment meter launched

He said smart prepayment meters will make consumers aware and the electricity services economical saving it from waste. Easy technology access should be introduced in the power sector to achieve the goals.

The state minister made the observation while speaking as chief guest at the online inaugural of Smart Prepayment Meter production unit of Bangladesh Power Equipment Manufacturing Company Ltd (BPEMC).

The state minister said that the meters would ensure competitive price along with maintaining quality delivery of the prepaid meter. It is also necessary, he said to manufacture other electrical or electronic gadgets and instruments locally.

"Special care should be taken to ensure that customers get post-sale services as per their demand," Nazrul said.

BPEMC formed as a joint venture company by Rural Power Company Ltd and Schenzen Star Instrument Com Ltd of China will produce meters by setting up a payment smart meter assembling plant.

The state minister said around 36 lakh meters have been installed in the city and other places in November, 2020 and the project will continue.







