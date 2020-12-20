RSM to produce 12,000 tonnes of sugar this yr

Rajshahi Sugar Mills (RSM) has set a target of producing 12,000 tonnes of sugar through crushing 1.60 lakh tonnes of sugarcanes in the fiscal 2020-21 season to add to market supply.

The RSM authority has set the target of sugarcane harvesting rate at 6.6 per cent of the 100-day crushing period this year against last year's achievement of 6.5 per cent.

BSS adds: In 2019-20 season, the mill had produced 6,560 tonnes of sugar by crushing 1.20 lakh tonnes of sugarcane in 78 days. The disclosure was made in the opening of the current season's mill crushing programme at the mill yard on Friday.

RSM Managing Director Abdus Selim inaugurated the crushing programme as chief guest, while General Manager Moslem Uddin was in the chair.

Chairman of Harian Union Parishad Mofidul Islam, RSM Sugarcane Welfare Society Yeasin Ali, Senior Vice-president Shamsul Islam and RSM Employees Union President Mojibur Rahman and General Secretary Montaj Ali also spoke on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdus Selim said the government has stepped up different efforts to make the sugar industry a profitable one. He added that the government also has a plan of refining raw sugar during the off season.

He urged the farmers to grow more sugarcane and factory workers to help run their mills properly. He also said that the government would take all steps to support the sugar mills, the only heavy industry in the region.

Abdus Selim also said the government has raised the purchasing price of sugarcane, to ensure its fair price at growers' level, for the welfare of the farmers. Besides, steps have already been taken to diversify the products. He urged the farmers to supply sugarcane to the mills to fulfil the sugar production target while calling upon sugarcane farmers not to sell the plants to the molasses (gur) traders.

























