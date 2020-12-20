Banks yet to disburse bigger part of stimulus loans to CMSMEs

Banks did not disburse even half the Tk 20,000 crore-stimulus fund for cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) until now despite the central bank's policy relaxation and deadline extensions.

As of December 3, banks disbursed about Tk 8,600 crore among 52,000 CMSMEs, according to the central bank's latest data. Another Tk 1,700 crore of loans were authorised but yet to be disbursed, BB data shows.

CMSME sector occupies an important position in the national economy, accounting for about 25 per cent of Bangladesh's GDP, according to a recent report of IDLC Finance. But the ongoing pandemic is forcing a majority of the small businesses to close down, it added.

To avert wholesale shutdown of CMSMEs, the government has announced loans at 4 per cent for them. The banks would charge the CMSMEs 9 per cent interest, but the government would bear 5 per cent of the interest.

The deadline for disbursing the CMSMEs' bailout funds is December 31. Disbursement of small loans typically takes longer than large loans, said BB Spokesperson Md. Serajul Islam. The central bank is regularly pushing banks to disburse the funds within this year.

For the smoother implementation of the stimulus funds, the BB in July announced a credit guarantee scheme (CGS) worth Tk 2,000 crore for the sector.

Not only CGS, but the central bank has also taken several initiatives including policy relaxation and deadline extension to push the disbursement process of banks.

The central bank enhanced the loan limit on November 17 to 35 per cent for trade-based CMSMEs from 20 per cent considering the high demand for loans from that segment. And yet, the much-needed funds are eluding a large portion of the CMSMEs.

At most, eight banks have lent out a good portion of the loans from the funds. Until December 3, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank and BRAC Bank have completed their disbursement process from the stimulus funds.

Eastern Bank has disbursed at 98 per cent of the amount allocated, One Bank 90 per cent and Islami Bank Bangladesh 80 per cent. Prime Bank has disbursed Tk 227 crore, which is 90.8 per cent of the amount assigned by the BB.

State-run Agrani Bank disbursed about Tk 403 crore, which is 45 per cent of its allocation, among 4,976 clients as of December 15, said its managing director.

"Banks give funds to the CMSME sector after much paperwork and checking, so the disbursement has been slow." But the state-run bank is confident of completing its disbursement within the deadline, he added. Dhaka Bank approved loans amounting to 43 per cent of its allotted sum.











