Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 December, 2020, 2:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banks yet to disburse bigger part of stimulus loans to CMSMEs

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

Banks did not disburse even half the Tk 20,000 crore-stimulus fund for cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) until now despite the central bank's policy relaxation and deadline extensions.
As of December 3, banks disbursed about Tk 8,600 crore among 52,000 CMSMEs, according to the central bank's latest data. Another Tk 1,700 crore of loans were authorised but yet to be disbursed, BB data shows.
CMSME sector occupies an important position in the national economy, accounting for about 25 per cent of Bangladesh's GDP, according to a recent report of IDLC Finance. But the ongoing pandemic is forcing a majority of the small businesses to close down, it added.
To avert wholesale shutdown of CMSMEs, the government has announced loans at 4 per cent for them. The banks would charge the CMSMEs 9 per cent interest, but the government would bear 5 per cent of the interest.
The deadline for disbursing the CMSMEs' bailout funds is December 31. Disbursement of small loans typically takes longer than large loans, said BB Spokesperson Md. Serajul Islam. The central bank is regularly pushing banks to disburse the funds within this year.
For the smoother implementation of the stimulus funds, the BB in July announced a credit guarantee scheme (CGS) worth Tk 2,000 crore for the sector.
Not only CGS, but the central bank has also taken several initiatives including policy relaxation and deadline extension to push the disbursement process of banks.
The central bank enhanced the loan limit on November 17 to 35 per cent for trade-based CMSMEs from 20 per cent considering the high demand for loans from that segment. And yet, the much-needed funds are eluding a large portion of the CMSMEs.
At most, eight banks have lent out a good portion of the loans from the funds. Until December 3, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank and BRAC Bank have completed their disbursement process from the stimulus funds.
Eastern Bank has disbursed at 98 per cent of the amount allocated, One Bank 90 per cent and Islami Bank Bangladesh 80 per cent. Prime Bank has disbursed Tk 227 crore, which is 90.8 per cent of the amount assigned by the BB.
State-run Agrani Bank disbursed about Tk 403 crore, which is 45 per cent of its allocation, among 4,976 clients as of December 15, said its managing director.
"Banks give funds to the CMSME sector after much paperwork and checking, so the disbursement has been slow." But the state-run bank is confident of completing its disbursement within the deadline, he added. Dhaka Bank approved loans amounting to 43 per cent of its allotted sum.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German business morale ticks up in December
Shinepukur Ceramics 23rd AGM held
Vistara allows passengers to book tickets directly on Google
United Airlines to resume Boeing 737 MAX flights in February
Serene Air allowed to operate flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Renata declares 130pc cash dividend and 10pc stock dividend
ICB Okays 5pc stock and 5pc cash dividend
EBL receives IFC award


Latest News
Five shops gutted in Noakhali’s Haita
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Federer training, committed to playing Australian Open
Minister: Country’s economic situation now good as COVID-19 is under control
US tech stars quit Silicon Valley as politics, pandemic weigh
Human chain in Manikganj against vandalism of sculpture
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Former Manikganj MP Samsuddin dies from coronavirus
Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine
Most Read News
Sarder M A Hamid: Unsung scholar and social worker
Joypurhat bus-train collision kills 11
Poet Arabinda gets Mahbubul Hoque Shakil Padak
Joypurhat train-bus collision death toll rises to 12
Strategic nexus of Indian engagement in the 1971 war
New Zealand draw first blood in Pakistan T20 series
Man held with gold bars at Sylhet airport
Australia dismiss India for 36 - their lowest ever Test score
RU student 'commits suicide' at home in Patuakhali
3rd bomb found at Dhaka airport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft