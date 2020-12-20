Prices of vegetables down, rice stable, edible oil up

The prices of winter vegetables down, but edible oil prices were up while, rice prices almost stable on high side last week enduing Friday. A visit to city kitchen markets showed plentiful supply of fresh vegetables in contrast to poor supply only few weeks ago.

Edible oil prices surged during the week by Tk 2 to Tk 3 per liter. Brand prices increased further up. A 5-litre container of edible oil is selling at Tk 540 now compared to Tk 515 to Tk 520 last week.

But the prices of rice, lentil and others necessaries remained stable. Pulses, sugar and flour prices were similarly stable. Traders blamed importers for surge in edible oil price who in turn blame higher price of edible oil at international market

Onion prices showed this time downward. TCB sold imported onions at Tk 20 per kg in the open market sale (OMS) in city streets. Supply of local onion increased and prices declined on arrival of fresh imports. Chinese and Indian onion sold at around Tk 30 per kg while local onion sold at Tk 40 to 45 per kg.

An onion vendor in Segun Bagicha kitchen market told The Daily Observer that the price of local onion in the market is much lower now up from Tk 70-75 per kg a month ago.

Higher prices of rice are more intriguing. Even the peak Aman season could not reverse the upward trend. Coarse and medium rice sold at prices between Tk 46 and Tk.56 a kg in the city markets.

Jirasail sold at Tk 45 compared to Tk 40 few days back. Kalijira sold at Tk 105 per kg. Minicat sold at Tk 60-62 per kg, Najirshail at Tk 58-62. According to sources, millers are reluctant to sell rice to the government at fixed rate and instead hoarding the stock.

New potato in city market sold at Tk 40-45 per kg compared to Tk 150 barely 20 days ago.

The price of bean saw a slight fall than that of previous week selling for Tk 25 in most cases. Foot vendors were selling it by Tk 5 more.

Prices of cabbage and cauliflower slowed. Cabbage sold at Tk 15 to 25 depending on size and quality, Cauliflower similarly sold at this price range. Brinjil sold for Tk 30 to Tk 40 a kg, papaya for Tk 20 to Tk 30, bitter gourd for Tk 45 a kg, bottle gourd for Tk 40 a piece and cucumber for Tk 30 to 40.

The green chilli sold at Tk 120 a kg on the day. Tomatoes still sells at Tk80-100 per kg while green tomato sold at 30-35.

Beef and chicken prices were stable. Per kg broiler sold at Tk155 while local chicken sold at Tk 350 to Tk 420. Mutton remained costlier at Tk 800, beef sold at Tk 550- 600.

Fish prices were stable. Hilsa, Rui, Katla showed upward in the last three days.















