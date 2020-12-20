

Growers solvent rearing duck in Sirajganj marshes

After passing HSC, Md Nurul Islam of Ullahpara married as an unemployed youth, but there was hardship in his family.

To manage daily meals, he had worked in other's poultry farms for a long time. In 2010, to apply his farming experience, he planned to raise his own farm. Investing his saved money, he launched a farm with 900 ducklings in a government canal beside his house.

He bought these one and a half months old ducklings at Tk 70 per piece. After four and a half months, they started laying eggs.

He started investing his hard labour in the farm. He got determined to reach his target- becoming self-reliant and fighting family hardship. Now he became successful.

Farming Khaki Campbell duck brought him the success. Later, he received bank loan. At present, he has 2,400 ducks in his farm. He is getting 2,000 eggs every day.

Small fishes, snails and other water faunas are the main feed for ducks. As a result, duck farming is less expensive.

Seeing the success of Nurul Islam in duck farming with less labour and cost, small and big farms have been raised in the locality. With this trend, numbers of farms and farmers are increasing in the district.

Solvency is coming in the life of many housewives in villages; unemployed men and women are becoming self-reliant.

Talking to a number of farmers in the district, it was learnt, many have received training on duck farming and many have taken advice from successful ones.

They started their farms with personal money and later took bank loans. Now many are solvent. If training and bank loan are provided in planned way, farm numbers will increase and unemployment will be reduced, farmers and sources concerned said.

Nurul Islam said, a duck gives 300 eggs in a year and continues egging for three years. The meat of such duck is nutritious like that of hen. Also such duck does not need so water.

Nurul Islam opined, time to time training and bank loan facilities will increase the number of duck. At the same time, unemployment will be reduced significantly.

Duck farmer Mariam Begum of Kamarkhanda Upazila said, "Five years back, I would pass days starving with my son and daughter. Hearing the profit from farming by Nurul Islam of Ullahpara, I started a farm with 500 ducklings. Few ducks died of different diseases. Despite that 350 ducks started laying eggs. There is vast field beside my house. So the ducks do not require extra feed. They eat small fishes and snails."

Mariam is running her family properly. After meeting the cost for food and education, she is saving too.

She was echoed by another Masud Rana in the same upazila. After receiving training, he started his farm two years back with 800 ducklings. He is now getting about 600 eggs daily.

According to District Livestock Office sources, there are 14 lakh ducks in Sirajganj including 8.5 lakhs of Campbell species; the remaining ones are of Indian Runner ones.

District Livestock Officer Md Akhteruzzaman Bhuiyan said, in nine upazilas of the district, around two lakh ducks of Campbell species are being farmed in 236 farms using floating system in marshes, and about 1.75 lakh of egg are being produced every day. Feed for ducks are available in the marshes. So farming duck in floating system is less expensive than profit. So, many are becoming interested in the district to farm duck.

