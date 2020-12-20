Commercial banana farming on rise in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 19: The commercial cultivation of banana, which is regarded as a cash crop here, has increased.

Local growers are being benefited through banana farming this year.

Last year, banana's price was not good, but this time the farmers and traders have achieved profit due to fair price. One kadi banana is selling at Tk 800 at local wholesale markets. Though, in local market, the price of banana has declined marginally, but it is still selling at Tk 600 per kadi.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), banana was cultivated in about 1,496 hectares of land in the district.

A banana grower Golam Mustafa of Mohanpur Upazila said banana framing is more profitable than any other crop. So, the cultivation of banana is now growing alongside other crops. Different varieties of banana like Anupam, Chapa, Meher, Sagar and Manik have been cultivated in the districts commercially.

The cultivation of banana is good in those lands where the rainwater does not remain more than a week. Apart from this, banana trees are being set up around ponds in Paba, Mohanpur, Tanore, Bagmara and Durgapur upazilas.







