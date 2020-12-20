Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 December, 2020, 2:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Commercial banana farming on rise in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 19: The commercial cultivation of banana, which is regarded as a cash crop here, has increased.
Local growers are being benefited through banana farming this year.
Last year, banana's price was not good, but this time the farmers and traders have achieved profit due to fair price. One kadi banana is selling at Tk 800 at local wholesale markets. Though, in local market, the price of banana has declined marginally, but it is still selling at Tk 600 per kadi.
According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), banana was cultivated in about 1,496 hectares of land in the district.
A banana grower Golam Mustafa of Mohanpur Upazila said banana framing is more profitable than any other crop. So, the cultivation of banana is now growing alongside other crops. Different varieties of banana like Anupam, Chapa, Meher, Sagar and Manik have been cultivated in the districts commercially.
The cultivation of banana is good in those lands where the rainwater does not remain more than a week. Apart from this, banana trees are being set up around ponds in Paba, Mohanpur, Tanore, Bagmara and Durgapur upazilas.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Growers solvent rearing duck in Sirajganj marshes
Commercial banana farming on rise in Rajshahi
Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture Md Mejbahul Islam
36 held in Rajshahi
3 more die of corona in Rajshahi Division
AL leader hacked to death in Laxmipur
Sal tree bars road dev work at Bochaganj
Renewable energy to be produced from waste in Sirajganj


Latest News
Five shops gutted in Noakhali’s Haita
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Federer training, committed to playing Australian Open
Minister: Country’s economic situation now good as COVID-19 is under control
US tech stars quit Silicon Valley as politics, pandemic weigh
Human chain in Manikganj against vandalism of sculpture
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Former Manikganj MP Samsuddin dies from coronavirus
Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine
Most Read News
Sarder M A Hamid: Unsung scholar and social worker
Joypurhat bus-train collision kills 11
Poet Arabinda gets Mahbubul Hoque Shakil Padak
Joypurhat train-bus collision death toll rises to 12
Strategic nexus of Indian engagement in the 1971 war
New Zealand draw first blood in Pakistan T20 series
Man held with gold bars at Sylhet airport
Australia dismiss India for 36 - their lowest ever Test score
RU student 'commits suicide' at home in Patuakhali
3rd bomb found at Dhaka airport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft