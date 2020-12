RAJSHAHI, Dec 19: Police, in separate drives, detained 36 people on different charges in the city on Friday.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

Of the detainees, 13 are accused in different cases while 13 drug addicts and 10 others were detained on different charges.

Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy police commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter.