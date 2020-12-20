Video
Home Countryside

3 more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 19:  Three more persons died of coronavirus in the division on Thursday.
With this, the total number of the fatality cases rose to 358 here. Meanwhile, 54 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 23,880 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Friday noon.
He said the highest 218 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 54 died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 24 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, nine in Joypurhat, 16 in Sirajganj and 10 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 21,605 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,808 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.


