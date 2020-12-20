Video
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows       
Countryside

AL leader hacked to death in Laxmipur

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

LAXMIPUR, Dec 19: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was hacked to death in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.
Deceased Monir Hossain was the president of Ward No. 7 of Tewariganj Union Unit AL.
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station (PS) AKM Azizur Rahman said some robbers intruded Monir's house in Andarmanik Village at early hours and tied up him and his other family      members.
At one stage, they hacked Monir and his wife with sharp weapons indiscriminately. They, then, took away his motorcycle, Tk 2 lakh in cash and gold ornaments from the house and escaped the place.
Hearing the victims' screams, neighbours rushed in and rescued the injured.
Later, Monir succumbed to his injuries on the way to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital, said OC Azizur.
A case was filed with the PS in this connection and police are trying to arrest those involved in the incident, the OC added.




