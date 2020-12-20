Sal tree bars road dev work at Bochaganj

BOCHAGANJ, DINAJPUR, Dec 19: A sal tree has stood as a barrier to road development work in Bochaganj Upazila of the district.

A road from Setabganj Sugar Mills to Meherpur Haat via Navavita Haat in the upazila is being widened at Tk 12.54 crore. However, this sal tree of the Forest Department has stood as a hindrance to the renovation work.

Although the department does not cut down the tree, the Upazila Engineering Department will continue the development work by keeping the tree in the middle of the road. This can lead to major road accidents at any time.

In this connection, Upazila Engineer Md Anwar Hossen said, State Minister for the Ministry of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, is working relentlessly for the development of the people of Bochaganj. This road will be a model one after the ongoing development work is completed.

He also said, this road is connected to Dinajpur via Thakurgaon-Pirganj Road. After completion of the work, the communication system of the people of the surrounding areas will radically be changed and trade and commerce of the area will expand.







