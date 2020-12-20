Renewable energy to be produced from waste in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 19: Under the slogan 'Green Bangladesh, Clean Bangladesh', a move is underway to produce renewable energy from garbage of the municipality.

This garbage-based energy production project is first in the country. Already, the foundation stone of the plant has been laid at Bonbaria area, in the outskirt of the town.

Using modern technology, garbage of different areas of the municipality will be recycled to produce energy.

A contract has been signed between Sirajganj Municipality and UK's Scholars Power Limited. The project will be implemented in one year.

With this, garbage will no longer remain piled here and there in the municipality. Disease or harmful contamination will not be created. Sirajganj will be a pollution-free town.

On Nov 2, the foundation was laid by Scholars Power Limited in cooperation of Bangladesh's Enduring Energy Limited in the municipality's own land.

It was laid by Sirajganj-2 (Sadar-Kamarkhand) Lawmaker Lecturer Dr Md Habib-e-Millat and Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta.

About the project, Director of Bengali Partners Limited Richard Camp, Robert Cable, Director of UK's Dyclone Ink Richard Kasei, REC CEO Pit Malvani, Chairman of Scholars Power Limited Shamsu Islam, Managing Director Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, and Director of Enduring Energy Limited Khandakar Noor-e-Alam said, every nation needs sound garbage management system. It is a pilot project. In phases, it will be introduced in the country's every district.

The project has been approved under the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry.

The project will be implemented with foreign funding. An agreement was signed on October 15, this year, between Scholars Power and Enduring Energy.

To mention, methane gas is created from garbage. It harms the air by 30 per cent than carbon-dioxide, according to study.

According to a World Bank study, 15 per cent of the air pollution in Bangladesh is caused by garbage.

Mayor Sayed Abdur Rouf Mukta said the collected garbage is now being dumped in Bonbaria area. In the absence of necessary garbage management, it spreads on roads, wreaking foul smell.

"Now we are dreaming to see a green Sirajganj," he pointed out.

At present, due to lack of dumping places in the landfill of Sirajganj, 40 per cent to 45 per cent garbage is being collected. With launching the project, this problem will no longer exist. Every day's garbage will be collected. The garbage will be processed into solid recovered fuel.







