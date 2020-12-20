Video
Home Countryside

Seven years on, Rajshahi Sishu Hospital remains yet unfinished

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

The under construction building of Rajshahi Shishu Hospital. photo: observer

The under construction building of Rajshahi Shishu Hospital. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Dec 19: The contractor's negligence has belated the construction of Rajshahi Shishu Hospital, according to sources.
About seven years have passed to finish the construction of the 159-bed hospital at about Tk 20 crore. The scheduled time expired two years back. Locals are becoming angry.
Under the existing law, there is provision for taking different actions including filing of case for the contractor's failure in finishing the work by the stipulated time. But it is not being applied in this case. Rather, the contractor is being facilitated in different ways, it was learnt.
Requesting anonymity, more than one contractor said, public works department is giving wilful advantage to the contractor. So, Contractor Abdur Rashid could not finish the work despite expiry of the time two years back.
In 2013, the government took the project of the hospital. In 2016, tender was invited to raise it in Bahrampur area of the city. Proprietor of Hossain Enterprise Abdur Rashid got the work order. In the stipulated four years, he could not finish it. By this time, more two years have been killed. Less than half of the work has been done.
Lakhs of children are being deprived of modern treatment in Rajshahi region.
One guardian in Rajshahi Aslam Uddin said, "My baby is two years old. Few days back he developed fever. He was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. But his admission was denied. Later he was taken to a private clinic. He could not be admitted into the Shishu Hospital which is running in a rented house. I think my baby's treatment has been hampered."
Rajshahi Shishu Hospital Director Dr AB Siddik said, since 2012, the hospital has been running somehow in a rented house. If the government building would be ready, the child treatment quality would be improved.
Contacted, Abdur Rashid passed the blame over the Public Works Department, saying, "I got the work order late. So it could not be completed timely."
Sub-Assistant Engineer and Supervisor of the project Aminul Islam said, "Demolishing the old building took a little time. So the site could not be handed over timely. Yet the work could be finished by the time."
About 20 per cent work is left pending, he claimed adding, it will be done soon.





