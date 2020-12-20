Farmers changing lot thru early onion cultivation at Pirganj



Farmers of Pirganj Upazila in Rangpur cultivating early variety of onion. photo: observer

This year's flood and heavy rainfall hit the farmers hard. But, with the encouragement and advice of the Upazila Agriculture Office, they are cultivating different early Robi crops especially onion.

Floods have damaged paddy and other crops in 1,580 hectares of land in 15 unions of the upazila this year.

Meanwhile, Upazila Agriculture Officer (UAO) Sadekuzzaman Sarker and Assistant UAOs Nasirul Islam Ronny and Tapan Chandra Sarker visited the flood-hit areas of the upazila, prepared a list of the affected farmers, and promised government incentives to keep the farmers' morale strong.

In addition, to compensate the flood victims, the government provided seeds of onion, potato, cauliflower, cabbage, chilli, eggplant, beans, radish, mustard, wheat and maize, and fertilisers free of cost.

In field level, the assistant agriculture officers, working in 15 unions of the upazila, including Pirganj Municipality, were strictly instructed to maintain regular contact with farmers and two upazila assistant agriculture officers including the upazila agriculture officer.

As a result, in addition to the affected farmers, many other farmers have sown various Robi crops in advance, and many of them have already started making good profits by selling vegetables again.

A recent visit found different vegetables were cultivated in hundreds of ha of lands in Pirganj Municipality, including at Raipur, Kabilpur, Chatra, Baradargah, Kumedpur and Panchgachhi unions of the upazila.

When talked, one farmer Bakhtiar Rahman of Parbatipur area in Baradargah Union said, he has planted onion in 33 per cent of the land this time spending Tk 95,200. In the next 15 to 20 days, he will be able to sell the onions. If the demand and price of onion continues at the present rate, he is expecting to sell onions worth Tk 250,000 to 65,000.

Farmers Shamim Mia of Pirganj Municipality, Sirajul Mia of Raipur, Mahubar Ali of Kabilpur, Sumon Shahin of Chatra, Umar Faruk of Kumedpur and Entaj Ali of Panchgachhi unions echoed the same.

They said, due to special supervision of the field level assistant officers including the upazila agriculture officer, a bumper yield of onion is likely this time.

UAO Sadequzzaman Sarker said, "I have been advising the flood-hit farmers on using modern technology for cultivating different crops. I have got a huge response in this connection."

He also said this time's onion farming target is 930 ha of land, and hopefully the target may be exceeded by 1,200 ha. If the fog is not excessive in the next one month, the farmers will get good yield.











PIRGANJ, RANGPUR, Dec 19: Farmers of Pirganj Upazila in the district are changing lot through cultivating early variety of onion.This year's flood and heavy rainfall hit the farmers hard. But, with the encouragement and advice of the Upazila Agriculture Office, they are cultivating different early Robi crops especially onion.Floods have damaged paddy and other crops in 1,580 hectares of land in 15 unions of the upazila this year.Meanwhile, Upazila Agriculture Officer (UAO) Sadekuzzaman Sarker and Assistant UAOs Nasirul Islam Ronny and Tapan Chandra Sarker visited the flood-hit areas of the upazila, prepared a list of the affected farmers, and promised government incentives to keep the farmers' morale strong.In addition, to compensate the flood victims, the government provided seeds of onion, potato, cauliflower, cabbage, chilli, eggplant, beans, radish, mustard, wheat and maize, and fertilisers free of cost.In field level, the assistant agriculture officers, working in 15 unions of the upazila, including Pirganj Municipality, were strictly instructed to maintain regular contact with farmers and two upazila assistant agriculture officers including the upazila agriculture officer.As a result, in addition to the affected farmers, many other farmers have sown various Robi crops in advance, and many of them have already started making good profits by selling vegetables again.A recent visit found different vegetables were cultivated in hundreds of ha of lands in Pirganj Municipality, including at Raipur, Kabilpur, Chatra, Baradargah, Kumedpur and Panchgachhi unions of the upazila.When talked, one farmer Bakhtiar Rahman of Parbatipur area in Baradargah Union said, he has planted onion in 33 per cent of the land this time spending Tk 95,200. In the next 15 to 20 days, he will be able to sell the onions. If the demand and price of onion continues at the present rate, he is expecting to sell onions worth Tk 250,000 to 65,000.Farmers Shamim Mia of Pirganj Municipality, Sirajul Mia of Raipur, Mahubar Ali of Kabilpur, Sumon Shahin of Chatra, Umar Faruk of Kumedpur and Entaj Ali of Panchgachhi unions echoed the same.They said, due to special supervision of the field level assistant officers including the upazila agriculture officer, a bumper yield of onion is likely this time.UAO Sadequzzaman Sarker said, "I have been advising the flood-hit farmers on using modern technology for cultivating different crops. I have got a huge response in this connection."He also said this time's onion farming target is 930 ha of land, and hopefully the target may be exceeded by 1,200 ha. If the fog is not excessive in the next one month, the farmers will get good yield.