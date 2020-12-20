Physically-disabled woman burnt to death in Natore

NATORE, Dec 19: A physically-disabled woman was burnt to death in a fire incident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Shilpi, 32, was the daughter of Muhammad Chowdhury of Harishpur Village in the upazila. She was a physically-disabled woman.

Local sources said the fire began at the house of Muhammad Chowdhury in the area in the morning. Although the other family members managed to go outside of the house at that time, Shilpi could not. She was burnt to death in the incident.

Being informed, fire fighters rushed there and controlled the flame with help of the locals. Local Fire Service Station Officer Akhter Hamid confirmed the incident, adding that the fire might have been originated from short circuit.



