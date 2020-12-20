Warm clothes sale gaining momentum in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 19: The sale of warm clothes is gaining momentum gradually at different makeshift shops and shopping malls of the city as winter is setting in.

People are buying different winter clothes, including blanket, shawl, woollen sweater, cap, muffler, coat and cardigan from makeshift and roadside shops as well as from big shopping malls.

Prices of the warm clothes are higher this year compared to those of the previous years, customers alleged.

Per piece vest is now selling at Tk 300 to 600 while one thick blanket at Tk 2,000 to 6,000 and thin blanket at Tk 1,000 to 1,500.

Besides the city markets, people are also thronging upazila markets to buy the clothes.

A vendor Liton Khandaker of Ganakpara area in the city said, "I have different kinds of winter clothes for all ages. The buying and selling activities are gaining momentum. The sale will increase as winter progresses."

Hamidul Islam, who came from Mohanpur to buy blankets, said, "Cold is increasing day by day in rural area. Besides buying blanket, I will also buy some warm clothes for my kids. But, their prices are high."

Selim Sarker, who has come from Durgapur to buy winter clothes, said he is facing no obstacle in buying as the market is almost empty.

Another vendor Elahi said, this year, the winter is coming relatively late. However, most of the buyers are from outside areas rather than city areas.

He also said there is hardly any student in the city as all educational institutions are closed due to coronavirus; so sales are relatively low.







