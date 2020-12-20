Tractor driver killed as vehicle overturns at Mohammadpur

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA, Dec 19: A tractor driver was killed as his vehicle overturned in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Babu Sheikh, 28, son of Mokter Sheikh, a resident of Dhoyail Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Babu was heading to a brick kiln in the area by a soil-laden tractor in the morning. On the way, the vehicle turned turtle on the road in Gopalpur Mor area, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Mohammadpur Police Station SM Tarek Biswas confirmed the incident.









