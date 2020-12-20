Irregularities alleged against madrasa principal at Nageshwari

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Dec 19: Allegation of irregularities has been brought against the principal of Bhitorbanda Darus Sunnat Fazil (BA) Madrasa in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.

Centring this, the chief of the madrasa and the managing committee have been at loggerheads.

According to the allegation, after the expiry of the previous managing committee, the new committee was elected on February 25. The committee was sent to the Madrasa Education Board for approval.

But before it was approved, a recruiting circular through the old committee was secretly published in two daily newspapers on October 2 for the posts of one vice-principal, one office assistant cum computer operator and one aya.

Later two members- Shah Alam and Abdul Motaleb lodged a case with Kurigram Judge Court asking to bar the recruitment and approve the new committee according to the rules and regulations. On October 19, the recruiting was suspended.

Shah Alam and Abdul Motaleb said, in the last three years, the old committee, by recruiting 14 teachers and employees, including the principal, made a trade worth about Tk 70 to 80 lakh. But no development has been made to the madrasa. The principal has made recruitment business secretly.

"So for the interest of the madrasa, we have been compelled to sue," they added.

Principal Mawlana Zahidul Islam said he has done everything according to the rules and regulations.

About the recruit circular, he said it has been suspended for mistake.

Upazila Secondary Education Officer Kamrul Islam said he has heard the matter. To avert any untoward incident, he has advised the principal to complete the recruiting transparently.









