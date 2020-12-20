Video
latest Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows       
Home Countryside

Housewife found dead in Barguna

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

BARGUNA, Dec 19: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Taltali Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Shilpi Rani, 22, was the wife of Samir Bepari, a resident of Charpara Village in the upazila
Meanwhile, Shilpi's family alleged that she was killed as a sequel to previous enmity.
The deceased's father Bimal Kabiraj said Shilpi's husband have been at loggerheads with his uncle Bijoy Bepari over land dispute for long.
As a sequel to it, they beat up Shilpi and her husband at around 3pm.
Though the village arbitrators reconciled the matter, Bijoy along with his family members, later, killed Shilpi and hanged the body from the ceiling of a room in the house, he alleged.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Taltali Police Station Md Kamruzzaman Mia confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death could be known after getting autopsy report.


