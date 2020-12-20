Soil being lifted from govt canal at Sreepur



The illegal dyke has been raised at Karnapur point of Pelaid-Darikhojekhani Road. photo: observer

A local Union Juba League leader and soil trader Abdus Salam is allegedly lifting soil from the canal. To facilitate transporting of the lifted soil, he has raised dyke over the canal.

Due to the dyke, water flow of the canal has been suspended. Local farmers are facing setback in their agricultural activities.

According to locals, villages like Karnapur, Pelaid and Darikhojekhani under Gosinga Union are agriculture-oriented areas. In these localities, this canal is the only source of irrigation for farming here. Besides irrigation, the canal is playing key role in different agricultural activities including preparing seedbed. Moving several kilometres of distance in the union, the canal has connected with the Shitalakshya River.

Recently, the dyke has been raised at Karnapur point of Pelaid-Darikhojekhani Bir Muktijoddha Jamal Uddin Road.

Every year after the rainy season, Abdus Salam turns desperate. His main business is soil trading. Managing local administration, he uses drum trucks for transporting soil. Due to plying of such heavy vehicles, local roads are getting damaged. He is also lifting soil from forest lands in Gosinga.

Salam said, four or five of them run soil trade. He added that he is a Juba League leader. In the forthcoming council, he is a candidate for the post of president.

Asked about the government canal he said, in the absence of a bridge, heavy vehicle cannot ply this road. So, he has raised the dyke over the canal. It is used for transporting soil by heavy vehicles.

Yet, he added, he will discuss it. And if necessary, he will install pipe in the canal to continue the water flow. One farmer Rafiqul Islam of Karnapur Village said, for the dyke, a portion of the canal has turned waterless. Seedbeds would be prepared using water of this canal. At present, many are not getting water. If the dyke remains, irrigation for Boro cultivation will be hampered, he pointed out.

Assistant Land Officer of Gosinga Union Abdul Wahab said, there is neither scope for raising dyke in public canal nor for making hindrance to water flow. After inquiry, measure will be taken.

Local Habibur Rahman said, this canal is the lifeline to local agriculture. In the last year, in the same point, the same persons had raised dyke. Later at the initiative of the administration, they were compelled to remove it.

They are socially influential. In fear of them, none dare to protest. Already, the canal has fallen in existential crisis due to grabbing in different points.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Taslim Mostari said, there is no scope to raise dyke over public canal, and steps will be taken against the responsible.





SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Dec 19: Lifting soil from Jaaner Khal (canal) in Karnapur Village under Sreepur Upazila of the district is rampant.A local Union Juba League leader and soil trader Abdus Salam is allegedly lifting soil from the canal. To facilitate transporting of the lifted soil, he has raised dyke over the canal.Due to the dyke, water flow of the canal has been suspended. Local farmers are facing setback in their agricultural activities.According to locals, villages like Karnapur, Pelaid and Darikhojekhani under Gosinga Union are agriculture-oriented areas. In these localities, this canal is the only source of irrigation for farming here. Besides irrigation, the canal is playing key role in different agricultural activities including preparing seedbed. Moving several kilometres of distance in the union, the canal has connected with the Shitalakshya River.Recently, the dyke has been raised at Karnapur point of Pelaid-Darikhojekhani Bir Muktijoddha Jamal Uddin Road.Every year after the rainy season, Abdus Salam turns desperate. His main business is soil trading. Managing local administration, he uses drum trucks for transporting soil. Due to plying of such heavy vehicles, local roads are getting damaged. He is also lifting soil from forest lands in Gosinga.Salam said, four or five of them run soil trade. He added that he is a Juba League leader. In the forthcoming council, he is a candidate for the post of president.Asked about the government canal he said, in the absence of a bridge, heavy vehicle cannot ply this road. So, he has raised the dyke over the canal. It is used for transporting soil by heavy vehicles.Yet, he added, he will discuss it. And if necessary, he will install pipe in the canal to continue the water flow. One farmer Rafiqul Islam of Karnapur Village said, for the dyke, a portion of the canal has turned waterless. Seedbeds would be prepared using water of this canal. At present, many are not getting water. If the dyke remains, irrigation for Boro cultivation will be hampered, he pointed out.Assistant Land Officer of Gosinga Union Abdul Wahab said, there is neither scope for raising dyke in public canal nor for making hindrance to water flow. After inquiry, measure will be taken.Local Habibur Rahman said, this canal is the lifeline to local agriculture. In the last year, in the same point, the same persons had raised dyke. Later at the initiative of the administration, they were compelled to remove it.They are socially influential. In fear of them, none dare to protest. Already, the canal has fallen in existential crisis due to grabbing in different points.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Taslim Mostari said, there is no scope to raise dyke over public canal, and steps will be taken against the responsible.