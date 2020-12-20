Video
Sunday, 20 December, 2020, 2:53 PM
‘Russia behind US cyber-attack’

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

WASHINGTON, Dec 19: Russia was "pretty clearly" behind a devastating cyberattack on several US government agencies that also hit targets worldwide, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
Microsoft said late Thursday that it had notified more than 40 customers hit by the malware, which security experts say could allow attackers unfettered network access to key government systems and electric power grids and other utilities.
"There was a significant effort to use a piece of third-party software to essentially embed code inside of US government systems," Pompeo told The Mark Levin Show on Friday. "This was a very significant effort, and I think it's the case that now we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity."    -AFP


