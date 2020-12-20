Post-Brexit talks grind on  

BRUSSELS, Dec 19: EU and UK negotiators held "technical talks" in Brussels on Saturday with no sign of them breaking an impasse over post-Brexit fishing rights in time to save a trade deal.

Sources on both sides said fishing is now the main obstacle to any pact that could be in place on January 1 to prevent a sudden return to tariffs that would deal an economic jolt on both sides of the Channel. "It remains very blocked," one EU diplomat told AFP.

One EU diplomat said Barnier had proposed EU fishermen giving up nearly a quarter of the value of the fish they catch in UK waters. Britain is understood to be holding out for getting back much more than half.

The UK has suggested this compromise last for three years before it is renegotiated, whereas Europe is holding out for seven. "It's all down to numbers now," the European diplomat said. -AFP





