Sunday, 20 December, 2020, 2:53 PM
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows       
Home Foreign News

Pence gets vaccine, Biden to receive jab Monday

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) receives a Covid-19 vaccination in her office on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on December 18. (Right) US Vice President Mike Pence receives a vaccine at the White House in Washington, DC. on December 18. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Dec 19: US Vice President Mike Pence received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television Friday in a public display designed to boost national confidence in the drug, while President-elect Joe Biden is set to receive his shot on Monday.
"Building confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning," Pence said after being injected, quipping: "I didn't feel a thing."
Pence, his wife Karen and the nation's lead public health official, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, were all given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the annex to the White House.
Signalling the importance given to the event, top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield were also in the room.
Notably absent was President Donald Trump himself.
The Republican has sent mixed messages about the seriousness of Covid-19 throughout the crisis, even as the US death toll topped 300,000 this month.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) receives a Covid-19 vaccination in her office on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on December 18. (Right) US Vice President Mike Pence receives a vaccine at the White House in Washington, DC. on December 18. photo : AFP

However, he has been keen to take credit for the historic speed of vaccine development.
Early Friday, he tweeted that a second drug, made by Moderna, had been "overwhelmingly approved" and that distribution would "start immediately."
This sparked confusion. An advisory panel recommended emergency use approval for Moderna's vaccine on Thursday, but the Food and Drug Administration was not expected to give the green light allowing distribution until later Friday.
Trump has made clear he is not planning to take the vaccine imminently, citing the belief that his recovery from a brief but severe bout of Covid has given him immunity.
"He will receive the vaccine as soon as his medical team determines it's best. But his priority is frontline workers, those in long-term care facilities," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.     -AFP


