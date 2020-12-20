Video
Third lockdown in England possible after Christmas, warns Johnson

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

LONDON, Dec 19: A third lockdown in England cannot be ruled out after the Christmas period due to the continuing rise in new Covid-29 cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, as Wales and Northern Ireland announced post-Christmas lockdowns to curb Covid-19 transmission.
Relaxation in curbs across the UK during the Christmas period from December 23 to 27 is expected to lead to spikes in cases and deaths, with the British PM, ministers and health officials repeatedly urging Britons to act responsibly during the celebrations.
Some hospitals in London, Leicester and Northampton have reported shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients.
There have been two lockdowns so far this year. A three-tier alert system is currently in place to deal with the virus, with London among places in the top Tier 3 with the toughest curbs.
Johnson said, "We're hoping very much that we will be able to avoid anything like that. But the reality is that the rates of infection have increased very much in the last few weeks."    -AP


