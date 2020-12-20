Video
Home Foreign News

Biden team warns of security risk after Pentagon halts briefings

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

WASHINGTON, Dec 19: The incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden warned on Friday of risks to national security after it said the Pentagon suddenly halted briefings for the transition team.
Yohannes Abraham, executive director for the Biden transition team, said he was "concerned to learn this week about an abrupt halt in the already limited cooperation there." President Donald Trump, who is refusing to acknowledge his election loss to Biden, until recently held back from allowing government agencies to cooperate with Biden's team, as is the custom.
On Friday, Trump's acting defence secretary, Chris Miller, said in a statement that the two sides had a "mutually agreed upon holiday pause" on briefings with military officials. Abraham said this was not true. "There was no mutually agreed upon holiday break," he told reporters, warning that "a failure to work together could have consequences well beyond" Biden's inauguration in January.
The latest stumble in what is traditionally a carefully choreographed handover of power between outgoing and incoming US administrations comes as Washington reels from a massive, possibly Russian state cyber attack. "There's no time to spare," Abraham said.
Trump has yet to give a direct statement on the hacking breach or to comment on allegations by senior politicians and private cyber security companies that it was carried out by Moscow.
Abraham said the attack was of "great concern" and that under Biden cyber attacks will meet a response inflicting "substantial cost." According to Abraham, the Biden team has "hope and expectation" that the Pentagon briefings will recommence "immediately."
Miller said earlier in the day that the Pentagon had rescheduled roughly 20 meetings planned for Friday with members of the transition team until after Jan. 1, but insisted that the Department of Defense is continuing to cooperate with the transition.
In a statement, Miller said the Pentagon has at no time "canceled or declined any interview," stressing that he is committed to the transition and noted the number of interviews and documents disclosed so far.
Meetings planned for Friday were postponed due to "rapidly changing priorities here," said a defense official, citing the FDA's approval of a second coronavirus vaccine, a possible government shutdown, and a massive hack of U.S. government agencies.     -AFP


