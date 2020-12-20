Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 December, 2020, 2:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows       
Home Foreign News

US planning to close last consulates in Russia

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

WASHINGTON, Dec 19: Donald Trump's outgoing administration is planning to close the two remaining US consulates in Russia, media reports said on Friday, as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office amid high tensions with Moscow.
The US will close its consulate in the far eastern city of Vladivostok and suspend operations at its post in Yekaterinburg, CNN reported, citing a December 10 letter sent to Congress from the State Department.
The move comes in "response to ongoing staffing challenges for the US Mission in Russia in the wake of the 2017 Russian-imposed personnel cap on the US Mission and the resultant impasse with Russia over diplomatic visas," the report said, citing the letter.
Ten diplomats assigned to the consulates will reportedly be relocated to the US embassy in Moscow, while 33 local staff will lose their jobs.
"No action related to the Russian consulates in the United States is planned," CNN cited the letter as saying.
The closures would leave the embassy in Moscow as the United States' last diplomatic mission in Russia.
In March 2018 Moscow ordered the closure of the US consulate in St Petersburg amid a diplomatic spat sparked by the poisoning of Sergei Skripal on UK soil.
It was unclear whether the closures would happen before January 20, when President-elect Biden takes office.
AFP reached out to the State Department for comment on the report, but did not receive a response.
On Friday Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Russia was "pretty clearly" behind a devastating cyberattack on several US government agencies that security experts say could allow attackers unfettered access to critical IT systems and electric power grids.
Yohannes Abraham, executive director for the Biden transition team, said the hack was of "great concern" and that under the new administration cyber attacks would meet a response inflicting "substantial cost."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chili prez handed $3,500 fine
‘Russia behind US cyber-attack’
Post-Brexit talks grind on  
Pence gets vaccine, Biden to receive jab Monday
WHO investigators heading to China in Jan to probe virus
Pak Army works under me: Imran Khan
Third lockdown in England possible after Christmas, warns Johnson
China offers to work with Biden, warns of new ‘McCarthyism’


Latest News
Five shops gutted in Noakhali’s Haita
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Federer training, committed to playing Australian Open
Minister: Country’s economic situation now good as COVID-19 is under control
US tech stars quit Silicon Valley as politics, pandemic weigh
Human chain in Manikganj against vandalism of sculpture
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Former Manikganj MP Samsuddin dies from coronavirus
Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine
Most Read News
Sarder M A Hamid: Unsung scholar and social worker
Joypurhat bus-train collision kills 11
Poet Arabinda gets Mahbubul Hoque Shakil Padak
Joypurhat train-bus collision death toll rises to 12
Strategic nexus of Indian engagement in the 1971 war
New Zealand draw first blood in Pakistan T20 series
Man held with gold bars at Sylhet airport
Australia dismiss India for 36 - their lowest ever Test score
RU student 'commits suicide' at home in Patuakhali
3rd bomb found at Dhaka airport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft