22 more test COVID-19 positive in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Dec 19: Twenty-two more people were tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) positive today after testing their samples at the two COVID-19 laboratories in the division.

Health officials said the 22 new cases were reported today after diagnosing 148 samples collected from all eight districts of the division at the infection rate of 14.86 percent.

Earlier, the daily infection rates were 16.26 percent on Friday, 14.81 percent on Thursday, 11.97 percent on Wednesday, 12.50 percent on Tuesday, 15.16 percent on Monday and 16.15 percent on Sunday last in the division.

Among the 22 new patients diagnosed today, eight were reported positive after diagnosing 54 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.

"The eight new patients include two each of Rangpur and Lalmonirhat, three of Gaibandha and one of Kurigram districts," said Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu.

On the other hand, 14 new patients were reported after diagnosing 94 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur today.

"The 14 new COVID-19 patients include 10 of Dinajpur, one of Thakurgaon and three of Nilphamari districts," Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Syed Nazir Hossain told BSS after completing the testing process at 6:50 pm.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Assistant Director (Health) and Focal Person of COVID-19 for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the number of COVID-19 patients rose to 15,101 as 22 new positive cases were reported today.

"The district-wise break up of the total 15,101 patients stands at stands at 3,859 in Rangpur, 757 in Panchagarh, 1,294 in Nilphamari, 953 in Lalmonirhat, 990 in Kurigram, 1,461 in Thakurgaon, 4,371 in Dinajpur and 1,416 in Gaibandha districts," he said.





