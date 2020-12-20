Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 December, 2020, 2:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows       
Home Sports

Guardiola calls for Man City aggression in hunt for goals

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Guardiola calls for Man City aggression in hunt for goals

Guardiola calls for Man City aggression in hunt for goals

LONDON, DEC 19: Pep Guardiola admits there is no magic solution to Manchester City's struggles in front of goal, calling on his players to be more aggressive.
City's lack of cutting edge proved costly again on Tuesday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling West Brom despite having 26 efforts at goal, albeit only seven of them on target.
That left Guardiola's men with 18 goals from their opening 12 league fixtures, half the tally of 35 they had at the same stage last season.
They are ninth in the table, already eight points behind leaders Liverpool, though they have a game in hand.
Guardiola said his side must keep attacking and trust that the goals would come.
"We have to insist and insist," he said.
"There is no other way. If you have 25 shots and that's not enough you have to create more and one day it is going to break. We have to be aggressive in this area and put more players there.
"When we are able to score goals and win games, confidence will be back. The reality is we scored 40 goals in our first 12 games when we won our first title, 36 in our second and last season 35 in this stage of the season.
"This year we have 18 so we have to score more. This is the reality."
Injuries have played a role, with both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus spending time on the sidelines, but Guardiola said the responsibility was on the team as a whole.
Aguero, recently sidelined with a knee problem, missed last weekend's goalless Manchester derby through illness before coming on as a late substitute against West Brom.
But his availability for Saturday's trip to third-placed Southampton remains uncertain after a fresh setback.
"I don't know," Guardiola said when asked to what extent he might feature. "After the game he could not train, yesterday he could not train. He trained today and trained really well but I don't know how many minutes (he can play).
"It is important he can make training sessions but unfortunately after the game he could not. It was nothing about the knee, it is another area."     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola calls for Man City aggression in hunt for goals
Tiley confirms 'historic' Australian Open start from February 8
Rooney a 'proud dad' after son Kai signs for Man Utd
Solskjaer relishing renewed hostilities between Man Utd and Leeds
Women's 2021 tennis season to start in Abu Dhabi on Jan 5
Latest Qatar World Cup venue launched
Bayern target 'cherry on the cake' win at leaders Leverkusen
Bangabandhu V-Day Basketball begins today


Latest News
Five shops gutted in Noakhali’s Haita
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Federer training, committed to playing Australian Open
Minister: Country’s economic situation now good as COVID-19 is under control
US tech stars quit Silicon Valley as politics, pandemic weigh
Human chain in Manikganj against vandalism of sculpture
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Former Manikganj MP Samsuddin dies from coronavirus
Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine
Most Read News
Sarder M A Hamid: Unsung scholar and social worker
Joypurhat bus-train collision kills 11
Poet Arabinda gets Mahbubul Hoque Shakil Padak
Joypurhat train-bus collision death toll rises to 12
Strategic nexus of Indian engagement in the 1971 war
New Zealand draw first blood in Pakistan T20 series
Man held with gold bars at Sylhet airport
Australia dismiss India for 36 - their lowest ever Test score
RU student 'commits suicide' at home in Patuakhali
3rd bomb found at Dhaka airport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft