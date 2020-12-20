Latest Qatar World Cup venue launched



Mostly socially distanced fans watch a domestic cup final at the inauguration of Qatar's new Ahmad Bin Ali stadium, which will host World Cup 2022 matches. photo: Bangkok Post

The launch of the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium, 24 kilometres (15 miles) west of the capital Doha, marks one of the largest sports gatherings anywhere in the world since the start of the pandemic.

In New Zealand, more than 20,000 fans attended the Super Rugby Aotearoa six days after the country declared itself Covid-free. Similar numbers are attending some National Football League games in the US despite surging infections and deaths.

Fans were able to apply for tickets to Friday's event if they either tested positive for virus antibodies, or tested negative for Covid-19 at accredited clinics in the days before the opening.

Organisers said 10,000 seats would be reserved for each category at the ground which until Friday was known as the Rayyan Venue.

Qatari IT consultant Ahmed al-Beharri, 25, said "it was proof we are capable of organising the big events".

"It's been a long time since I've been with so many people," he told AFP.

"I never thought it would be possible to have 20,000 people at an event like this."

The 40,000-seat ground, which will host seven matches during Qatar 2022 up to and including the round of 16 stage, hosted the domestic Emir Cup final as its inaugural match.

Favourites Al-Sadd, coached by former Barcelona and Spain player Xavi Hernandez, beat minnows Al-Arabi 2-1 in front of an audience that included the country's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino.

"Even with a physically distanced crowd, I could feel the passion of the fans," said Infantino. The event coincided with Qatar National Day which, in two years, will be the date of the World Cup final.

Despite strict rules inside the stadium mandating masks, assigning seats, and a ban on eating, social distancing was absent in the fan zone before kick-off. -AFP







