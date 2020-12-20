Bangabandhu V-Day Basketball begins today

Bangabandhu Victory Day Basketball tournament will begin today (Sunday) at Dhanmondi basketball gymnasium in the city.

BBF and Bangladesh Medical Association's president Dr. Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin will inaugurate the meet as the chief guest, organised by BBF, said a Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) press release on Saturday.

A total of six teams - split into two groups- are taking part in the tournament which will be held to celebrate the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



The participating teams:

Group A - Bangladesh Navy, Joshefights Club and Bangladesh Police.

Group B- Dhumketu Club, Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Air Force. -BSS









