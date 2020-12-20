Video
Sunday, 20 December, 2020, 2:51 PM
Home Sports

How Shohidul converts grief to great performance

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

25-year-old right-arm pacer Shohidul Islam proved his mettle in the final of the just-concluded Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Friday.
But it was not easy for him as he lost his father before the Qualifier 1 of the event.
The pacer wasn't expected to take part in the final. The team management told him to take time as he was in pain after losing his father just a few days ago, but the pacer refused to stay out of the action and decided to play.
It was enough to praise his courage, but the pacer had another idea to show a stronger part of his mental strength.
In the last over of the final, Khulna needed to defend 16 runs, and the captain Mahmudullah Riyad handed the over to Shohidul Islam.
Off the first two balls, Shohidul conceded only three runs. He delivered a slow full-toss in the third one which has removed Mosaddek Hossain who was batting at 19 off 14 balls. In the very next step, Shohidul nailed a yorker to Shykat Ali who had already hit a fifty and was the biggest threat for Khulna.
Shohidul ensured a win taking two wickets in two consecutive deliveries. In the last two balls, he conceded seven runs with a last-ball six, but that was a late response from Chattogram.
Shohidul ended up taking 15 wickets in eight games with a four-wicket haul, which is the record of fifth-best bowling in the event.
Mustafizur Rahman topped the list taking 22 wickets in 10 games while Muktar Ali, Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Shoriul Islam are placed at two, three and four taking 17, 16 and 16 wickets respectively.    -UNB


