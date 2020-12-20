Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 December, 2020, 2:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows       
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Badminton Ranking tournament begins today

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Bangabandhu Birth Centenary Badminton Ranking tournament will  begin today (Sunday) at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the city to celebrate the 100th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
A total of 113 men's and 29 women's players are taking part in the five-day meet, organised by Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF).
A press conference was held today at conference room of Badminton Federation (Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium) to provide all the details of the meet.
BBF president and information commissioner Dr Abdul Malek, who was present in the press conference, said they have arranged the ranking badminton tournament on occasion of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the standard qualify players of the country would take part in the tournament.
BBF joint secretary Hafizur Rahman Milon informed that the tournament will be held in five events with the budget of Taka 16.50 lakh and the total prize money of the tournament is Taka four lakh which means eighty thousand for each event.
The champions will have Taka forty thousand, the runners-up will get Taka twenty five thousand and the two semifinalists will get Taka seven thousand and five hundred each, he added.
In addition, the fifth to tenth place finishers will get various sports instruments, said BBF general secretary Kobirul Islam Shikder.
BBF vice president BS Faisal Haider said the federation needs to be strong to take the players forward by adding that they have the long term plan for the development of the players.
Tournament committee's
secretary Saifur Rahman Shohag was also present in the press conference.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola calls for Man City aggression in hunt for goals
Tiley confirms 'historic' Australian Open start from February 8
Rooney a 'proud dad' after son Kai signs for Man Utd
Solskjaer relishing renewed hostilities between Man Utd and Leeds
Women's 2021 tennis season to start in Abu Dhabi on Jan 5
Latest Qatar World Cup venue launched
Bayern target 'cherry on the cake' win at leaders Leverkusen
Bangabandhu V-Day Basketball begins today


Latest News
Five shops gutted in Noakhali’s Haita
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Federer training, committed to playing Australian Open
Minister: Country’s economic situation now good as COVID-19 is under control
US tech stars quit Silicon Valley as politics, pandemic weigh
Human chain in Manikganj against vandalism of sculpture
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Former Manikganj MP Samsuddin dies from coronavirus
Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine
Most Read News
Sarder M A Hamid: Unsung scholar and social worker
Joypurhat bus-train collision kills 11
Poet Arabinda gets Mahbubul Hoque Shakil Padak
Joypurhat train-bus collision death toll rises to 12
Strategic nexus of Indian engagement in the 1971 war
New Zealand draw first blood in Pakistan T20 series
Man held with gold bars at Sylhet airport
Australia dismiss India for 36 - their lowest ever Test score
RU student 'commits suicide' at home in Patuakhali
3rd bomb found at Dhaka airport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft