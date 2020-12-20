Bangabandhu Badminton Ranking tournament begins today

Bangabandhu Birth Centenary Badminton Ranking tournament will begin today (Sunday) at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the city to celebrate the 100th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A total of 113 men's and 29 women's players are taking part in the five-day meet, organised by Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF).

A press conference was held today at conference room of Badminton Federation (Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium) to provide all the details of the meet.

BBF president and information commissioner Dr Abdul Malek, who was present in the press conference, said they have arranged the ranking badminton tournament on occasion of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the standard qualify players of the country would take part in the tournament.

BBF joint secretary Hafizur Rahman Milon informed that the tournament will be held in five events with the budget of Taka 16.50 lakh and the total prize money of the tournament is Taka four lakh which means eighty thousand for each event.

The champions will have Taka forty thousand, the runners-up will get Taka twenty five thousand and the two semifinalists will get Taka seven thousand and five hundred each, he added.

In addition, the fifth to tenth place finishers will get various sports instruments, said BBF general secretary Kobirul Islam Shikder.

BBF vice president BS Faisal Haider said the federation needs to be strong to take the players forward by adding that they have the long term plan for the development of the players.

Tournament committee's

secretary Saifur Rahman Shohag was also present in the press conference.








