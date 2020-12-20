Video
Sunday, 20 December, 2020, 2:51 PM
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows       
Home Sports

V-Day Hockey

Air Force marks a flying start

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Air Force had a flying start in the week-long Victory Day Hockey competition with a 5-2 win over Sonali Bank SRC in the opening match on Saturday at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.
The Air Force was leading the first half by 3-1 margin.
The hockey meet arranged in celebration of country's victory day is participated by five teams and they are Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Sonali Bank SRC and Bangladesh Police.
Before the match, sponsor Walton Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn inaugurated the event as the chief guest.





