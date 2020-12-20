Video
latest Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows       
Sports

Losing 4 wickets for no score was more shameful than India's lowest score of 36 runs : Dattaji Gaekwad

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
BIPIN DANI 

1-0 (Pankaj Roy), 2-0 (Datta Gaekwad), 3-0 (M.K.Mantri), 4-0 (Vijay Manjrekar). India losing 4 wickets without a run on the scoreboard (against England at Leeds in 1952) was more shameful according to Dattaji Gaekwad, one of the four victims above.
"Team India's 36 scored against Australia at Adelaide on Saturday is not as shameful as our debacle", Datta Gaekwad, one of the two surviving members (other being CD Gopinath) of the team said exclusively over the telephone from his Vadodara house.
"I say this because there have been other international teams scoring even less than 36 runs but losing four wickets without a run on the board was very very hard to digest. Even to-day after a lapse of about seven decades I am ashamed of this debacle".  
"In those days playing against Trueman and Bedser was really difficult. Now, the wickets are different and made according to the home team advantage".
Gaekwad, 92, laments lack of concentration and patience for India's debacle against Australia.
"Introduction of 50-over and 20-over games have made the players change their techniques. Indian players were also not mentally prepared for the d/n Test with the pink ball".  
On Saturday, no Indian player could reach the double figure in the second innings.  
Kohli, who was scheduled to return home after the 5-day Test may prepone his arrival to be with his wife Anushka, who is to deliver a baby early next month (and year).






