

Bumble-bee

They are born Bumble-bees.

With their tiny wings,

Vibrating in incredible speed;

They saunter daylong in the floral greenwood.



They hover over petals of flowers,

And create mystical humming as if,

Emanating from celestial objects of distant skies.



Their thirst for nectar is unquenchable,

And for that they hover and keep them afloat;

To touch tender rosy lips of flowers round & round.



The flirtatious Bumble-bees

Seduce each petal of every flower

Become intoxicated and fly away.



In pantheon they had relished the taste of ambrosia,

Filled with exquisite flavor of nectar;

That makes them mad to extract honey,

From deep inside flora down the earth of dusts.



Black Bumble-bees are the emblems of love,

That lovers imagine while remaining sunk;

In the deluge of deep ecstasy in love.



Full many a songs is sung by lovelorn humans,

Telling tragic tales of Bumble-bee in flight;

Dejected, on occasions, by flowers without a drop of honey.



In fairy tales of horror,

An evil giant stealing princess of ethereal beauty;

Encapsulated its evil spirit in a trapped Bumble-bee,

And consigned it in an unfathomed abyss beyond humans' reach.



A prince of antiquity in thick love,

Trudged, in rage & fury, with a sword in hand;

Deep inside the abyss to salvage princess,

From clutches of evil spirit who was not to be killed;

Unless a black Bumble-bee holding,

The spirit of giant was first killed



Alas! Bumble-bee which stood,

As the symbol of beauty & love

Was to be squeezed this time in the abyss

To kill the giant and salvage princess.



Life of a Bumble-bee caught in trap-trick was gone,

For the sake of love of prince & princess of antiquity

Only to stay as an epitome of love even in death for eternity.



The Poet is a former civil servant