

Beauty and Ugly: A short philosophical journey

But the thing is - most people do not see that beauty. They cannot see it naturally.



There are three reasons for this.



The first reason: fixes a standard of beauty. The more they are responsible for doing so, the more the victims are. But they never understood that.



When the centre is fixed, the eyes do not see anything outside the circle.



The second cause is created because of the first. The second reason is that nothing beyond the size of that standard is noticeable then.

They only see what they are looking for; they cannot find anything else in what they are seeing. The first reason or the standard is that people can no longer fix it. People are fixed. And the media does that.



The beauty of the media is a beautiful mask of ugliness.



People now see more of someone else's face in the media than the number of times they see another person's face on the street. The people seen in the media do not become important because of their personal merits, but because of the statistics of seeing the same thing repeatedly, considering the incompetence of the person as important. What people see again and again is the standard of their judgment. Wrong criteria put the wrong people in the right place.



The media portrays that people need to be slim if they want to be beautiful. Again, if the same media portrays fat people as a symbol of beauty, then people will think slim people are ugly.



The media highlights the fair colour is a symbol of beauty. Beauty is in one's eyes, not in what one sees.



The third reason is that the beauty that exists in everyone is isolated, but the human eye wants to see a combination, the brain finds a relief in the combination, and this comfort is beauty.



As a human being is born, if they tidy up their birth beauty a little, a combination of those isolated beauties created a combined beauty; it becomes beautiful in the eyes.



Beauty is the creation of the eye; the beauty of an object depends on the way it looks. No human is ugly, no human should be called ugly, what is ugly is only the mind.





The colour of the skin or the face of the media is not a measure of beauty, these are just innate lotteries. Skin color is a certificate of your parents' heredities; it is not a certificate of your qualifications or character.



The difference is not beauty, the difference is diversity. The beauty of the body is birth colour; the beauty of the mind is acquired after birth rather.



Whatever they achieved, respect them; what is by birth, is just a kind of difference.



Opurbo Chowdhury is a UK based physician & Writer







There is a kind of beauty in the appearance of all human beings. That is innate beauty. That which is innate, it is natural. That which is natural, it is beautiful. The rest is stealing to be beautiful.But the thing is - most people do not see that beauty. They cannot see it naturally.There are three reasons for this.The first reason: fixes a standard of beauty. The more they are responsible for doing so, the more the victims are. But they never understood that.When the centre is fixed, the eyes do not see anything outside the circle.The second cause is created because of the first. The second reason is that nothing beyond the size of that standard is noticeable then.They only see what they are looking for; they cannot find anything else in what they are seeing. The first reason or the standard is that people can no longer fix it. People are fixed. And the media does that.The beauty of the media is a beautiful mask of ugliness.People now see more of someone else's face in the media than the number of times they see another person's face on the street. The people seen in the media do not become important because of their personal merits, but because of the statistics of seeing the same thing repeatedly, considering the incompetence of the person as important. What people see again and again is the standard of their judgment. Wrong criteria put the wrong people in the right place.The media portrays that people need to be slim if they want to be beautiful. Again, if the same media portrays fat people as a symbol of beauty, then people will think slim people are ugly.The media highlights the fair colour is a symbol of beauty. Beauty is in one's eyes, not in what one sees.The third reason is that the beauty that exists in everyone is isolated, but the human eye wants to see a combination, the brain finds a relief in the combination, and this comfort is beauty.As a human being is born, if they tidy up their birth beauty a little, a combination of those isolated beauties created a combined beauty; it becomes beautiful in the eyes.Beauty is the creation of the eye; the beauty of an object depends on the way it looks. No human is ugly, no human should be called ugly, what is ugly is only the mind.The colour of the skin or the face of the media is not a measure of beauty, these are just innate lotteries. Skin color is a certificate of your parents' heredities; it is not a certificate of your qualifications or character.The difference is not beauty, the difference is diversity. The beauty of the body is birth colour; the beauty of the mind is acquired after birth rather.Whatever they achieved, respect them; what is by birth, is just a kind of difference.Opurbo Chowdhury is a UK based physician & Writer