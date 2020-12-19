Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 December, 2020, 6:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

All shades of green

Aarav Seth

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Reviewed by Surbhi Gupta

A young eco-warrior's guide; a poetry collection written in response to prompts…
All shades of green

All shades of green

Aarav Seth's All Shades of Green is a book of solutions. While the author has explained the perils of climate change and the need for a circular economy, the book is mainly a guide to becoming eco-friendly by making small changes to daily life. Among other things, it advises what one should keep in mind while purchasing a new vehicle; cleanliness tips that could conserve water; ingredients to look out for while shopping for cosmetics and how to draft emails to reduce digital carbon footprint.
Seth covers a number of issues, from daily transportation, "energy vampires", waste disposal to ecotourism, making them accessible to the layman in clear, simple terms. While the author's understanding of his subject comes through well, he could have added more depth to the book by elaborating each issue with data and case studies.
Around the world, young climate activists like Greta Thunberg, Leah Namugerwa and Xiye Bastida are making it difficult for decision makers to ignore them. This book by a 17-year-old student is a reminder that it is the young, growing up in a world of greater uncertainties, who have the most at stake in this struggle and that their voices matter.
One has to read development economist Nanya Sudhir's collection City Poetry for the (In) frequently Mobile one poem at a time to appreciate the variety of her thoughts.
In these poems, originally written for Typetrigger, an online platform where pieces are written in response to prompts, Sudhir writes of dreams new and now lost, love across long distances, friendship, work life. She writes about being unconventional - shopping in a clothing store's men's section and of not wearing makeup. The poems take the reader around the world, from Damascus in turmoil to a protest during the 2017 presidential inauguration in Washington DC to New York City, and offer a variety of moods, with something for everyone.

Courtesy: The Indian Express


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
The Patient Assassin
All shades of green
Indian Icon: A Cult Called Royal Enfield
A Promised Land
Feral Dreams: Mowgli and His Mothers
Jugalbandi: The BJP before Modi
HOW I BUILT THIS
Preparing for Death


Latest News
Probe into distortion of national flag at Rokeya University begins
AL announces candidates for 61 municipality elections
Vandalising Bagha Jatin's statue: Detained principal files case
Police official killed in Patuakhali road accident
US energy department caught up in giant cyber-hack
BNP announces names of candidates for 55 municipality polls
Judiciary makes outstanding success during Covid-19: Law Minister
Blast at Afghan Quran recitation event kills 15 civilians
Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies: study
UN chief stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations
Most Read News
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Modi invites BD to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Israel plays â€˜quid pro quoâ€™ game with Arab countries
Man held with 15kg gold put on 4-day remand
Housewifeâ€™s body found in Feni, family claims murder
Gemcon Khulna win Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Kurigram UP chairman suspended for marrying child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft