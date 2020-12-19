Video
Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020

Christmas is around the corner, and we have gathered some delectable cake recipes that you can easily make with microwave ovens. Thus, gather the ingredients and get ready to create an array of scrumptious cakes to entice your family, friends, and guests.

Chocolate Cake

Ingredients
Sunflower Oil    100 ml
Caster Sugar    175 gm
Flour    140 gm
Cocoa Powder    3 tbsp
Baking Powder    3 tsp
Large Eggs     2
Vanilla Essence    1 tsp
Water    100 ml
Chocolate sprinkles

Ingredients for Chocolate Ganache
Dark Chocolate (broken into pieces) 100 gm
Heavy Cream/Whipping Cream  5 tbsp

Method for Chocolate Ganache
Melt the chocolate on low power for approximately 2 minutes, stirring every 20 seconds until melted. Add the cream and mix them thoroughly until smooth and glossy.

Method
1. Grease an 8.6-inch microwaveable cake pan with a little oil and place a baking parchment in the bottom. Mix the sugar, flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder in a bowl. In another bowl, whisk the oil, eggs, vanilla, and 100 ml hot water until combined.
2. Add the liquid ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix it thoroughly until you have a lump-free batter. Pour the mixture into the cake pan and gently tap to pop any air bubbles. Cover with cling film.
3. Microwave on full (high) power for 7 minutes. Remove and check if the cake is cooked by poking a skewer into the middle - if it comes out clean, the cake is ready. Allow the cake to stand for 5 minutes, remove the cling film and turn out onto a cooling rack.
4. Once the cake is cool, spread over the ganache and scatter with the sprinkles. The cake will keep for up to 3 days in an airtight container.




Fruit Cake

Ingredients of Ground Apple-Pie Spice
Cinnamon (ground)    4 tbsp
Nutmeg (ground)    1 tsp
Allspice     tsp
Ginger (ground)    1 tsp
Cardamom    1 tsp

Ingredients
Butter/Margarine (softened)    175 gm
Caster Sugar    175 gm
Lemon Rind (grated lemon)    1
Eggs (beaten)    3
Flour    225 gm
Ground Apple-Pie Spice    1 tsp
Raisins    225 gm
Golden Raisins    225 gm
Cherries (candied)    50 gm
Mixed Nuts (chopped)    50 gm
Light Corn Syrup (golden)    1 tbsp

Method for Ground Apple-Pie Spice
Combine all the spices in a small bowl and mix well.
[Tips: The measurement for making the spice don't need to be precise. If you prefer more of one spice or less of another, feel free to adjust to your liking. You can easily store the spice in a small jar or container.
Method
Cream together the butter or margarine and sugar until it's light and fluffy. Mix in the lemon rind. Then gradually beat in the eggs. Fold in the flour and mix the spice. Then combine all the remaining ingredients together. Grease and line a 7-inch round microwave-proof dish. Pour the mixture on the greased dish. Bake the cake in the microwave on low for 35 minutes or until a skewer or toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Leave the dish to cool for 10 minutes. Serve.



