

Recipe



Chocolate Cake



Ingredients

Sunflower Oil 100 ml

Caster Sugar 175 gm

Flour 140 gm

Cocoa Powder 3 tbsp

Recipe

Large Eggs 2

Vanilla Essence 1 tsp

Water 100 ml

Chocolate sprinkles



Ingredients for Chocolate Ganache

Dark Chocolate (broken into pieces) 100 gm

Heavy Cream/Whipping Cream 5 tbsp



Method for Chocolate Ganache

Melt the chocolate on low power for approximately 2 minutes, stirring every 20 seconds until melted. Add the cream and mix them thoroughly until smooth and glossy.



Method

1. Grease an 8.6-inch microwaveable cake pan with a little oil and place a baking parchment in the bottom. Mix the sugar, flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder in a bowl. In another bowl, whisk the oil, eggs, vanilla, and 100 ml hot water until combined.

2. Add the liquid ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix it thoroughly until you have a lump-free batter. Pour the mixture into the cake pan and gently tap to pop any air bubbles. Cover with cling film.

3. Microwave on full (high) power for 7 minutes. Remove and check if the cake is cooked by poking a skewer into the middle - if it comes out clean, the cake is ready. Allow the cake to stand for 5 minutes, remove the cling film and turn out onto a cooling rack.

4. Once the cake is cool, spread over the ganache and scatter with the sprinkles. The cake will keep for up to 3 days in an airtight container.









Fruit Cake



Recipe

Cinnamon (ground) 4 tbsp

Nutmeg (ground) 1 tsp

Allspice tsp

Ginger (ground) 1 tsp

Cardamom 1 tsp



Ingredients

Butter/Margarine (softened) 175 gm

Caster Sugar 175 gm

Lemon Rind (grated lemon) 1

Eggs (beaten) 3

Flour 225 gm

Ground Apple-Pie Spice 1 tsp

Raisins 225 gm

Golden Raisins 225 gm

Cherries (candied) 50 gm

Mixed Nuts (chopped) 50 gm

Light Corn Syrup (golden) 1 tbsp



Method for Ground Apple-Pie Spice

Combine all the spices in a small bowl and mix well.

[Tips: The measurement for making the spice don't need to be precise. If you prefer more of one spice or less of another, feel free to adjust to your liking. You can easily store the spice in a small jar or container.

Method

Cream together the butter or margarine and sugar until it's light and fluffy. Mix in the lemon rind. Then gradually beat in the eggs. Fold in the flour and mix the spice. Then combine all the remaining ingredients together. Grease and line a 7-inch round microwave-proof dish. Pour the mixture on the greased dish. Bake the cake in the microwave on low for 35 minutes or until a skewer or toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Leave the dish to cool for 10 minutes. Serve.

