

Rang Bangladesh to celebrate 27th anniversary

It has been 6 years since the beginning of the advent of Rang in Bangladesh overcoming an ups and downs in 2015. In an effort to keep pace with the fashion industry in Bangladesh, Rang faced difficult time like others.

Due to global pandemic, all industry in world is facing tricky time and the fashion industry is not out of it. Even when the tense fashion industry is struggling to cope with the many problems, Covid-19 is making it even more problematic. The situation has not improved yet. It is difficult to say at this point when this situation will pass, when people will see a peace all around.

Nevertheless, Rang Bangladesh wants to think critically. Because 2021 is the golden jubilee of independence in Bangladesh. In addition, the it is the birth centenary of that greatest human being for whom we got this Bangladesh. Putting two great occasions ahead, Rang wants to be strong in Bangladesh again and wants to wait for the future. The dream journey of four young people started 26 years ago.









