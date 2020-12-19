

Christmas & New Year festivities at The Westin

On 24 December, guests can enjoy a heart-warming Christmas Eve buffet dinner at Seasonal Tastes and a specially curated set dinner at Prego. On Christmas Day, Seasonal Tastes will also offer a themed buffet lunch and dinner, while Prego will delight guests with a themed set dinner. On both days, Christmas turkey, exotic seafood, roast lamb, chocolate pudding, Christmas stollen and many other favorites will all be on offer for the guests to enjoy. As always, Seasonal Tastes will also have multiple Live stations serving grilled delights, noodles, dumplings and many other delicacies.

On Christmas day, kids can visit the Christmas Kids Party at the Grand Ballroom where Santa will be waiting with a lot of treats, fun rides, magic show and many other Christmassy surprises. The Christmas Kids Party will start at 10 am and guests can join the party by buying tickets from the venue. By purchasing a ticket, kids can enjoy all the rides and the food for free while the adults can only enjoy the food. This year, due to the current situation, a limited number of tickets will be available in order to maintain social distancing.

On 31 December, Seasonal Tastes will be hosting a special New Year's lunch and dinner.



















