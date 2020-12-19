Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 December, 2020, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Christmas & New Year festivities at The Westin

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Life & Style Desk

Christmas & New Year festivities at The Westin

Christmas & New Year festivities at The Westin

The Westin Dhaka's all set ready to celebrate Christmas and New Year's festivities by the colorful decorations and the delicious food and beverage offer.
On 24 December, guests can enjoy a heart-warming Christmas Eve buffet dinner at Seasonal Tastes and a specially curated set dinner at Prego. On Christmas Day, Seasonal Tastes will also offer a themed buffet lunch and dinner, while Prego will delight guests with a themed set dinner. On both days, Christmas turkey, exotic seafood, roast lamb, chocolate pudding, Christmas stollen and many other favorites will all be on offer for the guests to enjoy. As always, Seasonal Tastes will also have multiple Live stations serving grilled delights, noodles, dumplings and many other delicacies.
On Christmas day, kids can visit the Christmas Kids Party at the Grand Ballroom where Santa will be waiting with a lot of treats, fun rides, magic show and many other Christmassy surprises. The Christmas Kids Party will start at 10 am and guests can join the party by buying tickets from the venue. By purchasing a ticket, kids can enjoy all the rides and the food for free while the adults can only enjoy the food. This year, due to the current situation, a limited number of tickets will be available in order to maintain social distancing.
On 31 December, Seasonal Tastes will be hosting a special New Year's lunch and dinner.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Rang Bangladesh to celebrate 27th anniversary
Christmas & New Year festivities at The Westin
Lifestyle brand AMIRÁ starts journey
Intriguing fashion in winter
Savour victory day in style
Recipe
Dhaka Regency ready for delightful festival in month of victory


Latest News
Probe into distortion of national flag at Rokeya University begins
AL announces candidates for 61 municipality elections
Vandalising Bagha Jatin's statue: Detained principal files case
Police official killed in Patuakhali road accident
US energy department caught up in giant cyber-hack
BNP announces names of candidates for 55 municipality polls
Judiciary makes outstanding success during Covid-19: Law Minister
Blast at Afghan Quran recitation event kills 15 civilians
Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies: study
UN chief stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations
Most Read News
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Modi invites BD to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Israel plays ‘quid pro quo’ game with Arab countries
Man held with 15kg gold put on 4-day remand
Housewife’s body found in Feni, family claims murder
Gemcon Khulna win Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Kurigram UP chairman suspended for marrying child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft