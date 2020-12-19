

Lifestyle brand AMIRÁ starts journey

AMIR opens its Wari store on the same day and awaiting to open store at Uttara, Gulshan, Dhanmondi, Mirpur, Chattagram, Sylhet and Cumilla etc. Mia Maqsood Ahmed, Managing Director and Zainab Maqsood, Director of Experience Design Limited (AMIR) invited Special Guests, Models, Influencers and other high officials attended at the inauguration ceremony. With collections stretching from East to West offering contemporary style and comfort, AMIR aims to give the freedom to express yourself. Led by a young female entrepreneur with a vision to empower and inspire the youth, AMIR is a new venture founded by a highly experienced and skilled multinational export company focusing on apparel, textile, accessories and technology based in Bangladesh, United Kingdom and Ethiopia.

Mr. Mia Maqsood Ahmed, Managing Director of Experience Design Limited (AMIR) said, "With an extensive research in Bangladeshi culture and market done by AMIR, we have been put into designing each of our products so that our customers look great in everything they try on. We create collections that aren't only affordable but very unique and trendy."









