

Intriguing fashion in winter

You can't think of winter without the sweet sun and the mist in the air. Again, winter night means party, hustle and bustle. So think twice before buying winter clothes. Brightly colored winter clothes are in fashion now, not the faded colour.

The winter will be a total of two months, or less. Those who are wondering, what will happen after buying new clothes, let's focus on weight loss in winter, so that we can wear various fashionable clothes when it is summer. No, this thought is no longer going to stay. At least if you see all the great winter clothes in different colors, you will not remember it anymore. Winter is less in this country, so there is no shortage of winter clothes. Winter clothes of this period are being made suitable for wearing in less cold. And the trend is changing year by year.

The month of Magh is coming. A variety of colorful winter clothes can be seen on the canvas of youth clothing. Inspired by the international fashion trends, these clothes are also tested every year. It comes out new design, new pattern. Those are the clothes that go around the shops of famous brands and young people are comfortable with those. Hoodies or pullovers have replaced winter clothing for the past few years. It continues to change design and cutting year after year. The clothes were also changed. In this case, cotton cloth has been 'first' choice. Jackets or badges have also changed. Prince Coat is also going well at gorgeous parties during winter. This Prince Coat, which is four inches taller than a normal coat, has been well received by young people for many years, said Sadiq Quddus, designer and director of Cat's Eye.

Meanwhile, sweaters of various designs are available in the market for wearing in the medium winter. The trend of different types of light knitted sweaters depend on the neck design. For boys there are V neck, turtle neck, crew neck, round neck etc.

Shahadat Chowdhury Babu, Chairman of Gentle Park and head of design department, said that the current winter outerwear trend includes layering clothes, which can be worn over other garments like sweaters, blazers, jackets, shrugs and punches. These are being designed youth-oriented following the western trend. However, the cloth is suitable for the weather of this country. Winter clothing is made from a mixture of wool or fleece as well as net cotton and acrylic. There are round neck and turtle neck sweaters for girls. A variety of casual punches and shrugs have also been brought to the stores for the young ladies. "

Pew leather jackets are ahead in this winter from the youth fashion statement. The jackets are for those who like to present themselves in a formal look in a suit or badge while going to a party. For this reason, two categories of clothing can be seen in the brands-such as slim fit and executive design. The slim fit includes Pew leather jacket and various colored sweaters. And in the executive category there is a blazer suit. However, as a ready-to-wear outfits for light or medium winter, there are jackets, koti, sweater, denim and shrug for the young people. In the form of layering fashion trends, these winter clothes are dominated by the variety of colors.















