Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 December, 2020, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

For the first time in 70-year history, UNICEF to feed hungry children in UK

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

GENEVA, Dec 18: Launching an emergency response, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will help feed children hit by the Covid-19 crisis in the United Kingdom for the first time in its 70-year history.
UNICEF is to award grants to 30 local organisations through its "Food Power for Generation
COVID" initiative. One of these organisations is School Food Matters which will deliver 18,000 nutritious breakfasts to 25 schools in the south London district of Southwark. This will support 1,800 families, Euro News reported.
Since the lockdown began in March, the number of children struggle for food and for their basic livelihood.
"The coronavirus crisis is having an unprecedented impact on children's lives-- their support systems ripped apart, their education lost, their access to food impacted," Euro News quoted Anna Kettley, director of programmes at UNICEF UK as saying.
"Through these grants, we hope to reach the UK's most vulnerable children and their families and ensure they receive the vital food support they need to eat well. Our goal is to ensure that children survive the coronavirus crisis and thrive beyond it," she said.
According to UNICEF, 2.4 million British children already grow up in food-insecure households, and over a fifth of these households with children have gone hungry during the lockdown due to financial crisis.
"The response to our summer Breakfast Boxes programme has shown us that families are really struggling and many were facing the grim reality of a two-week winter break without access to free school meals and the indignity of having to rely on food banks to feed their children," Euro News quoted Stephanie Slater, founder and CEO of School Food Matters as saying.
She further said, "By providing our Breakfast Boxes, families know that their children will have a great start to the day with a healthy nutritious breakfast, adding that "We cannot continue to rely on civil society to fill the hunger gap as too many children will miss out on the nutrition they need to thrive."    -AP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
For the first time in 70-year history, UNICEF to feed hungry children in UK
25 new C-19 deaths, 1,318 cases in a day
Covid pandemic throws spanner into wheels of War Crimes trial
Indian SC declines calls to ban farmers’ protest
BNP announces 55 mayor candidates
Water security a top priority in Covid-19 recovery: ADB
Residential buildings rented out for commercial purposes
Myanmar yet to take action against Yaba producers


Latest News
Probe into distortion of national flag at Rokeya University begins
AL announces candidates for 61 municipality elections
Vandalising Bagha Jatin's statue: Detained principal files case
Police official killed in Patuakhali road accident
US energy department caught up in giant cyber-hack
BNP announces names of candidates for 55 municipality polls
Judiciary makes outstanding success during Covid-19: Law Minister
Blast at Afghan Quran recitation event kills 15 civilians
Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies: study
UN chief stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations
Most Read News
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Modi invites BD to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Israel plays ‘quid pro quo’ game with Arab countries
Man held with 15kg gold put on 4-day remand
Housewife’s body found in Feni, family claims murder
Gemcon Khulna win Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Kurigram UP chairman suspended for marrying child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft