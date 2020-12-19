Video
Saturday, 19 December, 2020, 6:56 AM
Front Page

25 new C-19 deaths, 1,318 cases in a day

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The country saw 25 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the country's death toll from the deadly virus to 7,217, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 1,318 new
infections were recorded during the period, bringing the number of infected people to 498,293.
Some 2,024 patients were declared free from Covid-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 433,614 the total recovery rate in the country at 87.02 per cent,
A total of 14,336 samples were tested at 159 labs across the country in the last 24 hours and so far, 3,050,064 samples have been tested in the country.
Out of total tests, the positivity rate was 9.19 per cent and overall death rate is 1.45 per cent.
Among the 25 deceased, 16 were men and nine were women. Of them, 24 died while undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country and one died at home.
Of them, 18 died in Dhaka division, three in Rajshahi, two in Sylhet and one each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions.
The country's first cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
However, more than 75 million people have been infected with Covid-19 in the world. Over 1.64 million people have now died after contracting the virus since the first cases were reported in December last year.
The worldwide number of Covid-19 cases reached 75,019,857 and fatalities stood at 1,663,523 until early Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
But the numbers are thought to be higher because of insufficient testing in many countries.
The US, the world's worst-hit country, reported 17,212,496 cases and 307,291 deaths. And India and Brazil had the second highest case tallies.
India reported 9,979,447 cases and 144,789 deaths on Friday. And Brazil's case tally reached 7,110,434 and fatalities stood at 184,827.
The caseload of Russia, France and Turkey mounted to 2,764,843, 2,483,524 and 1,955,680 and the countries' fatalities rose to 49,170, 59,733 and 17,364.


