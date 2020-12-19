Covid pandemic throws spanner into wheels of War Crimes trial

Appeals related to war crimes are getting trapped in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for around a year since it heard an appeal on January 14 this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Appellate Division could not even start hearing on a single appeal during this time filed by convicted war criminals against the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) verdict that sentenced the accused.

A total of 30 appeals filed by the convicted war criminals against their death sentences are still pending with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. The SC has so far disposed of nine cases of crimes against humanity.

Apart from this, the International Crimes Tribunals have disposed of 42 cases. It has so far delivered judgments convicting 95 accused. Fifty-five of them have been sentenced to death. Some 36 cases were pending with the tribunal1 while 76 other case investigations were ended.

The verdict against 11 suspects, including Khalilur Rahman of Mymensingh has been put under CAV (Curia Advisari Vult, the term refers to court reserving judgement to some subsequent day for delivery) since January 26 this year in the ICT.

Another case is stuck at the stage of argument hearing, one halted at the framing of charges, while nine others reached the stage of recognition of formal charges.

Moreover, two separate review petitions filed by Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam and former state minister for agriculture Syed Mohammad Qaisar are now pending with the Appellate Division as they seek review of the apex court verdict that upheld the duos death sentences.

On February 14, death row convict and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdus Subhan had died of old age complications at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Six-day later, on February 22, the Appellate Division had dropped the appeal filed by Abdus Subhan challenging his death penalty awarded by ICT-2 on February 18 in 2015.

The SC, on January 14 this year, delivered its last verdict that upheld the death sentence to war criminal Syed Mohammad Qaisar for committing crimes against humanity and war crimes during the country's Liberation War in 1971.

That was the last time the SC heard any appeals. No hearing was taking place on war crimes appeals though the apex court started its virtual operation on August 11.

The apex court, on October 21, released the full text of the verdict in the case signed by the SC judges. Seven days later, on October 29, convicted war criminal Syed Mohammad Qaisar had filed a petition with the Appellate Division seeking review of the verdict.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the Daily Observer last Friday that it is not possible to hold a hearing on the appeals amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The appellate division runs its operation through video conference, so hearing is not likely at this moment.

All appeals filed against tribunal verdicts containing huge amount of paper works and documents require a regular season of the court, said the state top law officer.

"When the apex court starts its regular operation, we will place the appeals for hearing," he added.

Prosecutor Zead-AI-Malum told this correspondent, "Due to the long delay, witnesses are dying as well as the accused. A total of 19 accused have already died. It is frustrating for us."

The government can form more tribunals for quick disposal of the cases, he added.

The Awami League-led government formed the ICT-1 on March 25 in 2010, to bring the war criminals to book. A second tribunal, formed in March 2012, has been inoperative since September 2015.

The nine war criminals whose appeals have already been settled by the top court are Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Motiur Rahman Nizami, party Secretary General Ali Ahsan Muhammad Mojaheed, and Jamaat leaders Delawar Hossain Sayedee, Muhammad Kamaruzaman, Abdul Quader Mollah, Mir Quasem Ali, and ATM Azharul Islam, BNP leader Salauddin Quader Chowdhury and Sayed Mohammad Qaisar.

Nizami, Mojaheed, Kamaruzzaman, Quader Mollah, Mir Quasem Ali and BNP standing committee member Salauddin Quader Chowdhury have been hanged after the SC dismissed their review petitions.

Delawar Hossain Sayeedi, whose imprisonment unto death was confirmed by the SC, is now in jail.

Five convicts including former Jamaat Ameer Ghulam Azam, former minister Abdul Alim and former Jamaat leader Abdus Subhan, former Jatiya Party lawmaker Abdul Jabbar and Akmal Ali Talukder died of old-age complications while their appeals remained pending with the SC.

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 on July 15 in 2013 sentenced Ghulam Azam a total of 90 years in jail on five different charges.

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 on October 9 in 2013 sentenced former BNP minister Abdul Alim to imprisonment till death for committing genocide and crimes against humanity during the country's 1971 War of Independence.

On February 18 in 2015, the now defunct International Crimes Tribunal -2 sentenced Abdus Subhan to death for crimes against humanity he had committed during the 1971 Liberation War.

The list of convicted war criminals whose appeals are now pending are Mobarak Hossain, Mahidur Rahman, Forkan Mallik, Serajul Haque alias Siraj Master, Khan Akram Hossain, Obaidul Haque Taher, Ataur Rahman Nani, Shamsuddin Ahmed, SM Yousuf Ali, Shamsul Haque alias Badar Bhai, Muhibur Rahman Boro Mia, Mujibur Rahman Angur Mia, Abdur Razzak, Shakhawat Hossain, Billal Hossain, Moslem Prodhan, Abdul Latif, Ujer Ahmed, Yunus Ahmed, Amir Ahmed alias Amir Ahmed, Jainal Abedin, Abdul Quddus, Riaz Uddin Fakir, Esahaque Shikder, Md Mahbubur Rahman alias Mahebul, Hidaetulla alias Anju, Md Abdus Samad alias Musa, Md Ranju Miah, Abdus Sattar Tipu are the convicts who filed appeals with the apex court.

The government also submitted an appeal seeking death penalty for former Jatiya Party lawmaker Abdul Jabbar, who is on the run.

On February 24 in 2015, the ICT-1 sentenced Jabbar to imprisonment until death in absentia for crimes against humanity.











