BNP announces 55 mayor candidates

BNP has announced 55 mayoral candidates for the second round of municipal election scheduled to be held on January 18.

The party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday announced the names in front of the potential candidates at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.

BNP Chairperson's Private Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar and Press Wing member Shairul Kabir Khan were present on the occasion.

The candidates are Syed Jahangir Alam for Dinajpur Sadar, Md Mokarram Hossain for Birganj, Md Humayun Kabir for Birampur, Shahidul Islam for Kurigram Nageshwari, Abu Khair Md Moshiur Rahman for Gaibandha's Sundarganj, Shahiduzzaman Shahid for Gaibandha Sadar, Swadhin Kumar Kundu for Bogra Sherpur and Tofazzal Hossain for Bogura Santahar.

Besides, Md Hafizur Rahman for Rajshahi Kakanhaat, Abdur Razzak Pramanik for Rajshahi's Bhabaniganj, Tozammel Haque for Rajshahi's Arani, Abbas Ali for Natore's Naldanga, Sheikh Abdullah Al Mamun Kachi for Natore's Gopalpur and Ajmal Haque Bulbul for Natore's Gurudaspur were announced as mayor candidates.

Saidur Rahman for Sirajganj Sadar, Azad Hossain for Sirajganj's Ullapara, Altab Hossain for Sirajganj's Belkuchi, Jahidul Islam for Sirajgang's Raiganj, Al Amin for Sirajganj's Kazipur, Rafiqul Islam for Pabna's Ishwardi, Enamul Haque for Pabna's Faridpur, Sirajul Islam Siraj for Pabna's Sathya and Abdul Quader for Pabna's Bhangura got BNP tickets to vie for mayoral posts.

Asaduzzaman Bablu for Meherpur's Gangni, Bashirul Alam Chand for Kushtia Sadar, Anisur Rahman for Khshtia's Kumarkhali, Md Shamim Reza for Kushtia's Bheramara, Abzal Hossain for Kushtia's Mirpur and Khalilur Rahman for Jhenaidah's Shailkupa were selected as mayor candidates.

Zulfiqar Ali for Bagerhat's Mongla Port, Iqbal Akhtar Khan for Magura Sadar, Sheikh Shahidullah for Pirojpur Sadar, SMA Sobhan for Tangail's Dhanbari, Shahidul Islam for Mymensingh's Muktagachha, Mahbubun Nabi Sheikh for Netrokona's Mohanganj, Shafiqul Islam for Netrokona's Kendua and Israil Mia for Kishoreganj Sadar were announced as mayor candidates.

Nurul Millat for Kishoreganj's Kuliar Char, Refat Ullah for Dhaka's Savar, Mahmudul Haque for Narsingdi's Manohardi, Nasir Uddin for Narayanganj's Tarab, Shukur Sheikh for Faridpur's Boalmari, Advocate Lutfar Rahman Dhali for Shariatpur Sadar, Morshed Alam for Sunamganj Sadar, Rashida Begum for Sunamganj's Chhatak, Harunuzzaman for Sunamjanj's Jagannathpur, and Mohammad Abul Hossain for Moulvibazar Kamalganj were declared as the candidates for mayoral race.

BNP also selected Kalam Uddin Ahmed for Moulvibazar's Kulaura, Habibur Rahman for Habiganj's Madhabpur, Chabir Ahmed Chowdhury for Habiganj's Nabiganj, Alamgir Khan for Cumilla's Chandina, Kazi Saifur Rahman for Feni's Daganbhuiyan, Kamal Uddin Chowdhury for Noakhali's Basurhat, Ibrahim Khalil for Khagrachhari Sadar and Shaheen for Bandarban's Lama.