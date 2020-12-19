Residential buildings rented out for commercial purposes

In blatant violation of the law of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (RAJUK), a huge number of house owners in Dhaka city are using their residential buildings for commercial purposes.

Some of the buildings are being used for commercial purposes by the owners themselves while the others have been rented out.

The violation of RAJUK law has created anger among local people as they didn't get any remedy from the RAJUK, administration, city corporation authorities and local public representatives.

Although the RAJUK started drives against those people last year, it got stuck midway through the drive for the reasons unknown.

However, RAJUK officials claimed that they were trying to launch the drive again. But, it's hard for them to run drives as it needs approval from 19 authorities, said RAJUK Director (Development and Control) Md Mobarak Hossain

At the same time, it also needs law enforcement agency members and executive magistrates for the drives. It's a lengthy process, he said.

Mobarak Hossain told this correspondent that it's necessary to amend the law and bring coordination between other government organizations involved in this work to solve the problem.

According to RAJUK laws, no one will be allowed to use the residential buildings for commercial purposes under its jurisdiction including the Dhaka North and South City Corporation areas.

But, most of the house owners are not following the provisions.

Violating the provisions, many land owners in Dhaka are renting out their residential buildings for commercial purposes.

Of them, some are being used for running educational institutes while some others for office, shop or godown much to the displeasure of locals.

On November 20, Md Ayub a resident of Mohammadpur PC Culture Housing Society asked RAJUK Chairman to take necessary steps to stop the commercial use of houses 38 and 40 on Road No. 4, Block-B in the area.

In the application Md Ayub said, "Two houses were rented to an online food supplier. Every day they stop their cars on the side of the road and load-unload goods randomly causing traffic jam."

Copies of several other such written complaints have also reached the Daily Observer Office.

Omar Ali Khan, a resident of Dhaka South City Corporation's (DSCC) Wari area, said, "Our apartment is completely residential but there are many flat owners who have rented out their flats for commercial purpose."

He said, "I have not got any remedy by verbally complaining to the people's representative of my area about this mater."

RAJUK Director Mobarak Hossain said, "We are always taking appropriate action based on every complaint."

Mentioning that, other government agencies are also involved in our evection drive Mobarak Hossain said, "But cooperation from these organizations is not always available. For this reason, it is not possible to conduct operations in spite of the full preparation of RAJUK."

The Rajuk Director also stressed reforming laws and enacting more stringent laws to solve the problem.












