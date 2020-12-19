Myanmar yet to take action against Yaba producers

The Myanmar government is yet to take any action against 48 yaba factories run by extremist and militia groups in different states of Myanmar.

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) of Bangladesh requested Myanmar Drug Enforcement Division (DED) to shut down those factories.

A high official of the DNC told the daily Observer on Thursday that Myanmar Drug Enforcement Division (DED) assured they would take action against the 48 yaba factories.

At least 17 types of Yaba pills are being produced in those factories.

The DNC handed over a list of 37 yaba factories in different states of Myanmar. Intelligence sources said at least 12 Myanmar syndicates were active along the border, according to DNC.

Drug traffickers have benefitted from over-stretched law enforcement manpower during the Covid-19 pandemic and they have changed their tactics to suit the situation.

The DNC informed Myanmar authority that Yaba smuggling was increasing. The Myanmar informed Bangladesh that raw materials of Yaba come from China and Thailand.

Sources said, at present, yaba produced in Myanmar is coming into Bangladesh through different points of the country.

A record recovery of Yaba pills in Teknaf and Cox's Bazar in recent months proves the government agencies running the anti-narcotic drive have miserably failed to stem the flow of the contraband stimulants from across the border.

Yaba, the name of which means 'madness drug', is a potent mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, and is often spiked with trace amounts of heroin. It is now the narcotic of choice for addicts, especially those in the age group of 18 to 30 years, across Bangladesh.

According to an intelligence report, yaba tablets are being produced in at least 48 places in the border districts, and 250 Bangladeshi citizens are actively involved in it.

Sources said apart from yaba, drugs like opium, heroin, phensidyl, pethidine, cannabis, weed, bhang, arousal pills, viagra, various kinds of tranquilizers, diazepam, marijuana, hashish and cocaine are freely available in the country.

According to intelligence sources, some 10 million yaba tablets are now stashed in safe houses along the Myanmar-Bangladesh border.

Yaba pills sell for around Tk. 13 each across the border. Of late, there has been a marked increase in yaba addiction among students of high schools, colleges and universities.

However, given the high cost of these pills, only affluent people can afford them.

The seizure of illegal drug shipments had dropped after the country went into Covid-19 lockdown from mid-March. But Police, RAB, and the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), are now once again ramping up anti-drug activities in Dhaka and Cox's Bazar.















